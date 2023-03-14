David Montgomery to sign 3-year contract with Lions, per report

The Detroit Lions are upgrading their running back position while hurting a division rival. The team signing former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery when free agency opens on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter. Montgomery is signing a three-year deal worth up to $18 million with $11 million in guaranteed money.

2022 performance

Last season, Montgomery rushed 201 times for 801 yards with five touchdowns and added 34 receptions for 316 yards and a score. He got the most carries on the team, but Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields were more effective rushers. Fields averaged 7.1 yards per carry and finished with 1,143 yards while Herbert averaged 5.7 yards per carry and finished with 731 yards.

Fantasy implications for Bears

Khalil Herbert is the top running back on the roster with Montgomery’s departure. He might get a bigger opportunity or the team could elect to invest in another running back. It’s most likely going to be a combination of both, but for now it’s unclear if the Bears think Herbert can take over the lead role.

Fantasy implications for Lions

Montgomery will replace Jamaal Williams on the roster. Williams could return, but this makes it seem unlikely. D’Andre Swift will push Montgomery for work, but Swift has struggled to stay healthy. Montgomery is the back who will have the most fantasy value, but it will be limited by Swift taking a healthy amount of work.