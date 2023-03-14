How to watch the 2023 men’s basketball NCAA Tournament

What a time to be a basketball fan. Next week, the Men’s NCAA Tournament will commence, with all 67 available on either CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV, along with being streamed through NCAA March Madness Live.

Below is a look at the television schedule for the entirety 2023 NCAA Tournament.

First Four

The First Four is a two-day event on Tuesday, March 14th and Wednesday, March 15th. Games will get started at 6:30 p.m. ET both nights, and all four matchups will air on truTV.

First Round

The first round of the NCAA Tournament will be held Thursday, March 16th and Friday, March 17th from noon ET till after midnight, with games airing on all four networks.

Second Round

All four networks will be used once again for the second round, which will take place Saturday, March 18th and Sunday, March 19th. Games are slated to start at noon ET both days.

Sweet 16

Sweet 16 games, which takes place Thursday, March 23rd and Friday, March 24th, will be available on CBS and TBS. Games will begin at 7 p.m. ET both nights.

Elite Eight

The first day of the Elite Eight will get started on Saturday, March 25th at 6 p.m. ET on TBS, while the second day can be seen on CBS starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 26th.

Final Four

CBS will handle the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament, starting with the national semifinals on Saturday, April 1st starting at 6 p.m. ET.

National Championship

The 2022 college basketball national champion will be decided on Monday, April 3rd at 9 p.m. ET, and the final game of the season can be seen on CBS.