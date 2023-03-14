Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Valspar Championship

The PGA Tour heads to Palm Harbor, Florida this weekend for the 2023 Valspar Championship. The event tees off on Thursday at Copperhead Course, and it could get rough for the golfers as soon as Friday.

The weather on Thursday is mostly pleasant and should allow for some solid scores. There are decent wind gusts that could make things tricky, but it’s not too bad. On Friday, the gusts pick up considerably, getting to near 40 mph. Things get worse on Saturday and Sunday for the golfers who make the cut as rain enters the picture. There’s a decent chance Saturday and Sunday see some delays due to the potentially rainy conditions.

Justin Thomas heads into the first round as a +1100 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Jordan Spieth (+1200), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600), Sam Burns (+1800), and Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin, and Tommy Fleetwood (all at +2200).

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Valspar Championship starting Thursday, March 16 and ending Sunday, March 19. The forecast comes courtesy of Accuweather.

Thursday, March 16

Hi 76°, Low 62°: Pleasant with sunshine, 8 mph winds, 16 mph gusts, no precipitation

Friday, March 17

Hi 80°, Low 71°: Mostly sunny and windy, 20 mph winds, 39 mph gusts, 7% chance of precipitation

Saturday, March 18

Hi 75°, Low 55°: Thick cloud cover and breezy with a thunderstorm in the afternoon, 16 mph winds, 31 mph gusts, 70% chance of precipitation, 42% chance of thunderstorms

Sunday, March 19

Hi 70°, Low 58°: Breezy in the morning with a couple of thunderstorms, general considerable cloudiness, 13 mph winds, 25 mph gusts, 68% chance of precipitation, 41% chance of thunderstorms