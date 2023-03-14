First-round leader odds for 2023 Valspar Championship

The 2023 Valspar Championship tees off Thursday morning at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, and Alex Smalley are part of the first trio teeing off at 7:40 a.m. ET on Hole No. 1. The day closes with Harry Higgs, Scott Harrington, and Chris Nido teeing off from Hole No. 1 at 2:36 p.m.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are the pre-tournament favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1200 odds. Between them, Thomas is the favorite to lead when the first round closes Thursday afternoon with +2800 odds. Spieth is second with +3000 odds. Two-time defending tournament champ Sam Burns is tied with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose at +3500 to lead after the first round.

A year ago, Burns, Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, and David Lipsky were tied at the end of the first-round with each shooting a 64. Matthew NeSmith shot a second-round leading 61, tournament runner-up Davis Riley shot a third-round leading 62, and Brooks Koepka shot a final-round leading 65. NeSmith is +9000 to lead after the first round this year, Riley is +5000, and Koepka is not participating.

The weather shouldn’t have too drastic an impact on the field, but there is some wind in the forecast to take into consideration. The team at RotoGrinders thinks the afternoon forecast is a bit calmer with 10-15 mph wind in the morning and closer to 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Looking through first round tee times for last year’s round leaders, NeSmith, Vegas, and Lipsky all tee off in the afternoon this year. Among the odds leaders for first round leader, Fitzpatrick and Rose are both teeing off in the afternoon.

2023 Valspar Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook