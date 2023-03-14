First-round leader odds for 2023 Valspar Championship

The 2023 Valspar Championship tees off Thursday morning at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, and Alex Smalley are part of the first trio teeing off at 7:40 a.m. ET on Hole No. 1. The day closes with Harry Higgs, Scott Harrington, and Chris Nido teeing off from Hole No. 1 at 2:36 p.m.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are the pre-tournament favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1200 odds. Between them, Thomas is the favorite to lead when the first round closes Thursday afternoon with +2800 odds. Spieth is second with +3000 odds. Two-time defending tournament champ Sam Burns is tied with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose at +3500 to lead after the first round.
A year ago, Burns, Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, and David Lipsky were tied at the end of the first-round with each shooting a 64. Matthew NeSmith shot a second-round leading 61, tournament runner-up Davis Riley shot a third-round leading 62, and Brooks Koepka shot a final-round leading 65. NeSmith is +9000 to lead after the first round this year, Riley is +5000, and Koepka is not participating.
The weather shouldn’t have too drastic an impact on the field, but there is some wind in the forecast to take into consideration. The team at RotoGrinders thinks the afternoon forecast is a bit calmer with 10-15 mph wind in the morning and closer to 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Looking through first round tee times for last year’s round leaders, NeSmith, Vegas, and Lipsky all tee off in the afternoon this year. Among the odds leaders for first round leader, Fitzpatrick and Rose are both teeing off in the afternoon.
2023 Valspar Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
|Justin Thomas
|+2800
|Jordan Spieth
|+3000
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|Justin Rose
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|Keegan Bradley
|+4000
|Wyndham Clark
|+4500
|Adam Hadwin
|+4500
|Justin Suh
|+5000
|Denny McCarthy
|+5000
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|Brian Harman
|+5000
|Gary Woodland
|+5500
|Maverick McNealy
|+6000
|Brandon Wu
|+6000
|Ben Griffin
|+6000
|Taylor Moore
|+6500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+6500
|K.H. Lee
|+6500
|Byeong Hun An
|+6500
|Victor Perez
|+7000
|Tyler Duncan
|+7000
|Nick Taylor
|+7000
|Ludvig Aberg
|+7000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+7000
|Will Gordon
|+7500
|J.T. Poston
|+7500
|Eric Cole
|+7500
|Trey Mullinax
|+8000
|Sam Ryder
|+8000
|Robby Shelton
|+8000
|Pierceson Coody
|+8000
|Nick Hardy
|+8000
|Luke List
|+8000
|Kramer Hickok
|+8000
|Joel Dahmen
|+8000
|Garrick Higgo
|+8000
|Dylan Wu
|+8000
|Ben Taylor
|+8000
|Ben Martin
|+8000
|Beau Hossler
|+8000
|Alex Smalley
|+8000
|S.H. Kim
|+9000
|Ryan Gerard
|+9000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+9000
|Nate Lashley
|+9000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+9000
|Lee Hodges
|+9000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+9000
|David Lingmerth
|+9000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+9000
|Webb Simpson
|+10000
|Troy Merritt
|+10000
|Matt Wallace
|+10000
|Mark Hubbard
|+10000
|Kevin Kisner
|+10000
|Harry Higgs
|+10000
|David Lipsky
|+10000
|Cameron Champ
|+10000
|Adam Schenk
|+10000
|Sam Stevens
|+11000
|Nick Gabrelcik
|+11000
|Michael Kim
|+11000
|Kevin Tway
|+11000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+11000
|Chesson Hadley
|+11000
|Charley Hoffman
|+11000
|Chad Ramey
|+11000
|Carl Yuan
|+11000
|Austin Smotherman
|+11000
|Zecheng Dou
|+13000
|Zach Johnson
|+13000
|Vincent Norrman
|+13000
|Tano Goya
|+13000
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|Ryan Armour
|+13000
|Russell Knox
|+13000
|Peter Malnati
|+13000
|Patton Kizzire
|+13000
|Nico Echavarria
|+13000
|MJ Daffue
|+13000
|Michael Thompson
|+13000
|Matti Schmid
|+13000
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|Luke Donald
|+13000
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|Kevin Streelman
|+13000
|Justin Lower
|+13000
|John Vanderlaan
|+13000
|James Hahn
|+13000
|Henrik Norlander
|+13000
|Harry Hall
|+13000
|Harrison Endycott
|+13000
|Greyson Sigg
|+13000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|Doug Ghim
|+13000
|Cole Hammer
|+13000
|Carson Young
|+13000
|Brent Grant
|+13000
|Brandon Matthews
|+13000
|Austin Eckroat
|+13000
|Augusto Nunez
|+13000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|Zac Blair
|+15000
|Wesley Bryan
|+15000
|Trevor Cone
|+15000
|Scott Harrington
|+15000
|Ryan Moore
|+15000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+15000
|Paul Haley II
|+15000
|Michael Gligic
|+15000
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|Kevin Roy
|+15000
|Jim Herman
|+15000
|Erik Barnes
|+15000
|Brice Garnett
|+15000
|Austin Cook
|+15000
|Andrew Novak
|+15000
|Hank Lebioda
|+15000
|Cameron Percy
|+15000
|Tyson Alexander
|+18000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+18000
|Robert Streb
|+18000
|Martin Trainer
|+18000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+18000
|Jason Dufner
|+18000
|Doc Redman
|+18000
|Cody Gribble
|+18000
|Chez Reavie
|+18000
|Brian Stuard
|+18000
|Peter Knade
|+18000
|Danny Guise
|+18000
|Ryan Brehm
|+20000
|Richy Werenski
|+20000
|Max McGreevy
|+20000
|Kyle Stanley
|+20000
|Kelly Kraft
|+20000
|Jimmy Walker
|+20000
|J.B. Holmes
|+20000
|Greg Koch
|+20000
|Andrew Landry
|+20000
|Chris Nido
|+20000
|Alex Chiarella
|+20000