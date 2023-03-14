 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First-round leader odds for 2023 Valspar Championship

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Valspar Championship this weekend.

By David Fucillo
Justin Thomas of the United States reacts during the final round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2022 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The 2023 Valspar Championship tees off Thursday morning at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, and Alex Smalley are part of the first trio teeing off at 7:40 a.m. ET on Hole No. 1. The day closes with Harry Higgs, Scott Harrington, and Chris Nido teeing off from Hole No. 1 at 2:36 p.m.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are the pre-tournament favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1200 odds. Between them, Thomas is the favorite to lead when the first round closes Thursday afternoon with +2800 odds. Spieth is second with +3000 odds. Two-time defending tournament champ Sam Burns is tied with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose at +3500 to lead after the first round.

A year ago, Burns, Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, and David Lipsky were tied at the end of the first-round with each shooting a 64. Matthew NeSmith shot a second-round leading 61, tournament runner-up Davis Riley shot a third-round leading 62, and Brooks Koepka shot a final-round leading 65. NeSmith is +9000 to lead after the first round this year, Riley is +5000, and Koepka is not participating.

The weather shouldn’t have too drastic an impact on the field, but there is some wind in the forecast to take into consideration. The team at RotoGrinders thinks the afternoon forecast is a bit calmer with 10-15 mph wind in the morning and closer to 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Looking through first round tee times for last year’s round leaders, NeSmith, Vegas, and Lipsky all tee off in the afternoon this year. Among the odds leaders for first round leader, Fitzpatrick and Rose are both teeing off in the afternoon.

2023 Valspar Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Valspar Championship, first round leader odds

Player Odds
Justin Thomas +2800
Jordan Spieth +3000
Sam Burns +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Justin Rose +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Keegan Bradley +4000
Wyndham Clark +4500
Adam Hadwin +4500
Justin Suh +5000
Denny McCarthy +5000
Davis Riley +5000
Brian Harman +5000
Gary Woodland +5500
Maverick McNealy +6000
Brandon Wu +6000
Ben Griffin +6000
Taylor Moore +6500
Stephan Jaeger +6500
K.H. Lee +6500
Byeong Hun An +6500
Victor Perez +7000
Tyler Duncan +7000
Nick Taylor +7000
Ludvig Aberg +7000
Jhonattan Vegas +7000
Will Gordon +7500
J.T. Poston +7500
Eric Cole +7500
Trey Mullinax +8000
Sam Ryder +8000
Robby Shelton +8000
Pierceson Coody +8000
Nick Hardy +8000
Luke List +8000
Kramer Hickok +8000
Joel Dahmen +8000
Garrick Higgo +8000
Dylan Wu +8000
Ben Taylor +8000
Ben Martin +8000
Beau Hossler +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
S.H. Kim +9000
Ryan Gerard +9000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Nate Lashley +9000
Matthew NeSmith +9000
Lee Hodges +9000
Joseph Bramlett +9000
David Lingmerth +9000
Akshay Bhatia +9000
Webb Simpson +10000
Troy Merritt +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Mark Hubbard +10000
Kevin Kisner +10000
Harry Higgs +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
Adam Schenk +10000
Sam Stevens +11000
Nick Gabrelcik +11000
Michael Kim +11000
Kevin Tway +11000
Dylan Frittelli +11000
Chesson Hadley +11000
Charley Hoffman +11000
Chad Ramey +11000
Carl Yuan +11000
Austin Smotherman +11000
Zecheng Dou +13000
Zach Johnson +13000
Vincent Norrman +13000
Tano Goya +13000
Stewart Cink +13000
Ryan Armour +13000
Russell Knox +13000
Peter Malnati +13000
Patton Kizzire +13000
Nico Echavarria +13000
MJ Daffue +13000
Michael Thompson +13000
Matti Schmid +13000
Martin Laird +13000
Luke Donald +13000
Lucas Glover +13000
Kevin Streelman +13000
Justin Lower +13000
John Vanderlaan +13000
James Hahn +13000
Henrik Norlander +13000
Harry Hall +13000
Harrison Endycott +13000
Greyson Sigg +13000
Erik Van Rooyen +13000
Doug Ghim +13000
Cole Hammer +13000
Carson Young +13000
Brent Grant +13000
Brandon Matthews +13000
Austin Eckroat +13000
Augusto Nunez +13000
Adam Long +13000
Zac Blair +15000
Wesley Bryan +15000
Trevor Cone +15000
Scott Harrington +15000
Ryan Moore +15000
Rory Sabbatini +15000
Paul Haley II +15000
Michael Gligic +15000
Matthias Schwab +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Jim Herman +15000
Erik Barnes +15000
Brice Garnett +15000
Austin Cook +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Hank Lebioda +15000
Cameron Percy +15000
Tyson Alexander +18000
Trevor Werbylo +18000
Robert Streb +18000
Martin Trainer +18000
Kyle Westmoreland +18000
Jason Dufner +18000
Doc Redman +18000
Cody Gribble +18000
Chez Reavie +18000
Brian Stuard +18000
Peter Knade +18000
Danny Guise +18000
Ryan Brehm +20000
Richy Werenski +20000
Max McGreevy +20000
Kyle Stanley +20000
Kelly Kraft +20000
Jimmy Walker +20000
J.B. Holmes +20000
Greg Koch +20000
Andrew Landry +20000
Chris Nido +20000
Alex Chiarella +20000

