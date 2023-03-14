 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship tees off at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Copperhead Course. We have a full list of tee times, and will add the featured groups.

By David Fucillo
Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2022 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR is in Florida this weekend, wrapping up its three-tournament run through the state with the 2023 Valspar Championship. This is actually the final event in Florida for the rest of the 2022-23 TOUR calendar.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. The first trio of Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, and Alex Smalley heads out then on hole No. 1. The groups will alternate between hole No. 1 and hole No. 10. The first half of the field will head out until 9:46 a.m. The second half of the field gets started at 12:30 p.m. with the last trio of Harry Higgs, Scott Harrington, and Chris Nido teeing off at 2:36 p.m.

You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and the featured groups.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Thursday. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are early-week favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1200 odds to win. Sam Burns is the two-time defending champion and is +1800 to three-peat.

2023 Valspar Championship, first round tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:40 AM Tee No. 1 Patrick Rodgers Taylor Moore Alex Smalley
7:45 AM Tee No. 10 Adam Hadwin Kelly Kraft Justin Lower
7:51 AM Tee No. 1 Michael Kim Kyle Stanley Matthias Schwab
7:56 AM Tee No. 10 Jimmy Walker David Lingmerth Chesson Hadley
8:02 AM Tee No. 1 Austin Cook Jason Dufner Brandon Wu
8:07 AM Tee No. 10 Wesley Bryan Charley Hoffman Peter Malnati
8:13 AM Tee No. 1 Chez Reavie Richy Werenski Michael Thompson
8:18 AM Tee No. 10 Sam Burns Jordan Spieth Gary Woodland
8:24 AM Tee No. 1 Lucas Glover Garrick Higgo Martin Laird
8:29 AM Tee No. 10 J.T. Poston Justin Thomas Joel Dahmen
8:35 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Brehm Erik van Rooyen J.B. Holmes
8:40 AM Tee No. 10 Keegan Bradley K.H. Lee Webb Simpson
8:46 AM Tee No. 1 Luke Donald Stephan Jaeger Ben Taylor
8:51 AM Tee No. 10 Patton Kizzire Ryan Moore Cameron Percy
8:57 AM Tee No. 1 Russell Knox Denny McCarthy Doc Redman
9:02 AM Tee No. 10 Beau Hossler Henrik Norlander Hank Lebioda
9:08 AM Tee No. 1 Davis Riley Ben Griffin Austin Smotherman
9:13 AM Tee No. 10 Maverick McNealy Will Gordon Justin Suh
9:19 AM Tee No. 1 Harry Hall Sam Stevens John VanDerLaan
9:24 AM Tee No. 10 Erik Barnes Akshay Bhatia Victor Perez
9:30 AM Tee No. 1 Matti Schmid Paul Haley II Peter Knade
9:35 AM Tee No. 10 Andrew Novak Kyle Westmoreland Vincent Norrman
9:41 AM Tee No. 1 Carson Young Trevor Werbylo Alex Chiarella
9:46 AM Tee No. 10 MJ Daffue Kevin Roy Ryan Gerard
12:30 PM Tee No. 10 Nate Lashley Brian Stuard Robby Shelton
12:35 PM Tee No. 1 Sam Ryder Max McGreevy S.H. Kim
12:41 PM Tee No. 10 Martin Trainer Cody Gribble Kevin Streelman
12:46 PM Tee No. 1 Adam Long Byeong Hun An Tyson Alexander
12:52 PM Tee No. 10 Wyndham Clark Joseph Bramlett Greyson Sigg
12:57 PM Tee No. 1 Jhonattan Vegas Zac Blair Kramer Hickok
1:03 PM Tee No. 10 Chad Ramey Jim Herman Nick Taylor
1:08 PM Tee No. 1 Justin Rose Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood
1:14 PM Tee No. 10 Cameron Champ Andrew Landry Tyler Duncan
1:19 PM Tee No. 1 Kevin Kisner Brian Harman Zach Johnson
1:25 PM Tee No. 10 Stewart Cink Robert Streb Troy Merritt
1:30 PM Tee No. 1 Nico Echavarria Trey Mullinax Luke List
1:36 PM Tee No. 10 James Hahn Adam Schenk Mark Hubbard
1:41 PM Tee No. 1 Kevin Tway Brice Garnett Matthew NeSmith
1:47 PM Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Ben Martin David Lipsky
1:52 PM Tee No. 1 Ryan Armour Matt Wallace Doug Ghim
1:58 PM Tee No. 10 Brent Grant Carl Yuan Cole Hammer
2:03 PM Tee No. 1 Rory Sabbatini Lee Hodges Eric Cole
2:09 PM Tee No. 10 Zecheng Dou Trevor Cone Danny Guise
2:14 PM Tee No. 1 Dylan Wu Tano Goya Pierceson Coody
2:20 PM Tee No. 10 Nick Hardy Austin Eckroat Greg Koch
2:25 PM Tee No. 1 Harrison Endycott Brandon Matthews Ludvig Aberg
2:31 PM Tee No. 10 Michael Gligic Augusto Núñez Nick Gabrelcik
2:36 PM Tee No. 1 Harry Higgs Scott Harrington Chris Nido

More From DraftKings Nation