Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Valspar Championship

The PGA TOUR is in Florida this weekend, wrapping up its three-tournament run through the state with the 2023 Valspar Championship. This is actually the final event in Florida for the rest of the 2022-23 TOUR calendar.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. The first trio of Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, and Alex Smalley heads out then on hole No. 1. The groups will alternate between hole No. 1 and hole No. 10. The first half of the field will head out until 9:46 a.m. The second half of the field gets started at 12:30 p.m. with the last trio of Harry Higgs, Scott Harrington, and Chris Nido teeing off at 2:36 p.m.
You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and the featured groups.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Thursday. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are early-week favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1200 odds to win. Sam Burns is the two-time defending champion and is +1800 to three-peat.
2023 Valspar Championship, first round tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Smalley
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Hadwin
|Kelly Kraft
|Justin Lower
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Kyle Stanley
|Matthias Schwab
|7:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jimmy Walker
|David Lingmerth
|Chesson Hadley
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Jason Dufner
|Brandon Wu
|8:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Wesley Bryan
|Charley Hoffman
|Peter Malnati
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|Richy Werenski
|Michael Thompson
|8:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|Jordan Spieth
|Gary Woodland
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Lucas Glover
|Garrick Higgo
|Martin Laird
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|J.T. Poston
|Justin Thomas
|Joel Dahmen
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Erik van Rooyen
|J.B. Holmes
|8:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Keegan Bradley
|K.H. Lee
|Webb Simpson
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke Donald
|Stephan Jaeger
|Ben Taylor
|8:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Ryan Moore
|Cameron Percy
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Denny McCarthy
|Doc Redman
|9:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Beau Hossler
|Henrik Norlander
|Hank Lebioda
|9:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Ben Griffin
|Austin Smotherman
|9:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Maverick McNealy
|Will Gordon
|Justin Suh
|9:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Harry Hall
|Sam Stevens
|John VanDerLaan
|9:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik Barnes
|Akshay Bhatia
|Victor Perez
|9:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matti Schmid
|Paul Haley II
|Peter Knade
|9:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Novak
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Vincent Norrman
|9:41 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Carson Young
|Trevor Werbylo
|Alex Chiarella
|9:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|MJ Daffue
|Kevin Roy
|Ryan Gerard
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Brian Stuard
|Robby Shelton
|12:35 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Ryder
|Max McGreevy
|S.H. Kim
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Trainer
|Cody Gribble
|Kevin Streelman
|12:46 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Byeong Hun An
|Tyson Alexander
|12:52 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Wyndham Clark
|Joseph Bramlett
|Greyson Sigg
|12:57 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Zac Blair
|Kramer Hickok
|1:03 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chad Ramey
|Jim Herman
|Nick Taylor
|1:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Rose
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:14 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cameron Champ
|Andrew Landry
|Tyler Duncan
|1:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Kisner
|Brian Harman
|Zach Johnson
|1:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Stewart Cink
|Robert Streb
|Troy Merritt
|1:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nico Echavarria
|Trey Mullinax
|Luke List
|1:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|James Hahn
|Adam Schenk
|Mark Hubbard
|1:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Brice Garnett
|Matthew NeSmith
|1:47 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ben Martin
|David Lipsky
|1:52 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Matt Wallace
|Doug Ghim
|1:58 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brent Grant
|Carl Yuan
|Cole Hammer
|2:03 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Rory Sabbatini
|Lee Hodges
|Eric Cole
|2:09 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Trevor Cone
|Danny Guise
|2:14 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|Tano Goya
|Pierceson Coody
|2:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Austin Eckroat
|Greg Koch
|2:25 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Harrison Endycott
|Brandon Matthews
|Ludvig Aberg
|2:31 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Augusto Núñez
|Nick Gabrelcik
|2:36 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Harry Higgs
|Scott Harrington
|Chris Nido