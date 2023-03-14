Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Valspar Championship

The PGA TOUR is in Florida this weekend, wrapping up its three-tournament run through the state with the 2023 Valspar Championship. This is actually the final event in Florida for the rest of the 2022-23 TOUR calendar.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. The first trio of Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, and Alex Smalley heads out then on hole No. 1. The groups will alternate between hole No. 1 and hole No. 10. The first half of the field will head out until 9:46 a.m. The second half of the field gets started at 12:30 p.m. with the last trio of Harry Higgs, Scott Harrington, and Chris Nido teeing off at 2:36 p.m.

You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and the featured groups.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Thursday. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are early-week favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1200 odds to win. Sam Burns is the two-time defending champion and is +1800 to three-peat.