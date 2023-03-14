How to watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-CC in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament via live stream

The First Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway with a pair of No. 16 seeds in Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Chrisiti. Tip-off from Dayton, OH is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Below, we’ll break down how to watch this matchup on TV and via live stream.

2023 March Madness: First Four live stream

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Start time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

Southeast Missouri State was a surprise addition to the Big Dance, as the Redhawks stormed through the Ohio Valley Tournament as the No. 5 seed. SEMO plays a fast, entertaining style of basketball with ranking seventh overall in pace of play. This is only the second NCAA Tournament appearance for the Redhawks, who lost in the first round as a No. 13 seed (61-64 vs. LSU) in 2000.

Texas A&M-CC won the regular season championship of the Southland Conference, then took care of business in the conference tournament. The Islanders have made the NCAA Tournament twice. In 2007, they lost in the first round to No. 2 Wisconsin as a No. 15 seed. Last year, Texas A&M-CC lost as a No. 16 seed to Texas Southern in the First Four. The Islanders will look to avenge that loss this time around.

The winner of this game will face No. 1 overall seed, the Alabama Crimson Tide, on Thursday.