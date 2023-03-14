How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament via live stream

The First Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament begins with a pair of games on Tuesday, March 14. The second tilt in this doubleheader is an intriguing matchup between No. 11 seeds in Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State. Tip-off from Dayton, OH is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll break down how to watch Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State in this First Four matchup on TV and via live stream.

2023 March Madness: No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State

Date: Tuesday March 14

Start time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Pittsburgh Panthers (22-11, 14-6 ACC) enjoyed a resurgent season to earn their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was awarded ACC Coach of the Year for the turnaround. Guard Jamarius Burton leads the Panthers with 15.6 points per game, and he was awarded All-ACC first team honors. Forward Blake Hinson joined the All-ACC third team while averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Mississippi State (21-12, 8-10 SEC) was a bubble team that finished ninth in the SEC regular season. However, the Bulldogs still had enough quality wins to earn and at-large bid to the First Four. Forward Tolu Smith leads the team with 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. He was granted second team All-SEC honors at the end of the season. This marks Mississippi State’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019, where they were upset as a No. 5 seed by No. 12 Liberty in the first round.

The winner of this matchup will face the No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday, March 16.