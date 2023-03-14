Who is announcing Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The First Four play-in games of the NCAA Tournament get going this week before the Round of 64 kicks off Thursday.

On Tuesday night, two teams will battle for the right to make it to the weekend, when Mississippi State takes on Pittsburgh in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will take on 6-seed Iowa State in Greensboro, North Carolina.

2023 March Madness: No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh

Mississippi State and Pittsburgh both have similar records on the year. The Bulldogs posted a 21-12 record while Pittsburgh had a 22-11 mark. Mississippi State hasn’t made the Tournament since 2019, while the Panthers are making their first appearance since 2016.

The game tips off at 9:10 p.m. est on Tuesday night and it can be seen on truTV. The announcers on the call will be Tom McCarthy on play by play, Avery Johnson will be the analyst and Jon Rothstein will have be the reporter on the sideline.