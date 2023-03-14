 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is announcing Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over the broadcast team for Mississippi State vs. Pitt in the First Four of 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - Pittsburgh vs Georgia Tech Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The First Four play-in games of the NCAA Tournament get going this week before the Round of 64 kicks off Thursday.

On Tuesday night, two teams will battle for the right to make it to the weekend, when Mississippi State takes on Pittsburgh in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will take on 6-seed Iowa State in Greensboro, North Carolina.

2023 March Madness: No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh

Mississippi State and Pittsburgh both have similar records on the year. The Bulldogs posted a 21-12 record while Pittsburgh had a 22-11 mark. Mississippi State hasn’t made the Tournament since 2019, while the Panthers are making their first appearance since 2016.

The game tips off at 9:10 p.m. est on Tuesday night and it can be seen on truTV. The announcers on the call will be Tom McCarthy on play by play, Avery Johnson will be the analyst and Jon Rothstein will have be the reporter on the sideline.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 149 stories

More From DraftKings Nation