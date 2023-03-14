Who is announcing Southeast Missouri vs. Texas A&M-CC in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

March Madness is finally here, but before the Round of 64 can begin, first we have to cut it down from the field of 68.

That’s right, the First Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament takes place Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. Eight teams battling it out to earn four sports in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The first game of that matchup is between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders, both of whom would be 16-seeds in the full field if they win Tuesday.

2023 March Madness: No. 16 SEMO vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC

SEMO, the champions of the Ohio Valley, are making their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2000. The Islanders, who won the Southland Tournament, made it to the First Four last year, but lost at the hands of Texas Southern. They’ll be trying to avenge that loss Tuesday.

Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST on Tuesday and it can be seen on truTV. Tom McCarthy will be on play-by-play duties, Avery Johnson will be the analyst and Jon Rothstein will have sideline reporter duties.