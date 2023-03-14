 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh start in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Pitt vs. MSU in the First Four of 2023 March Madness.

NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinals - Alabama vs Miss. St. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

It’s going to be a late night for fans of the Pittsburgh Panthers and Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The two teams are going toe-to-toe on the court to try and earn a spot in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament via the First Four play-in game. The winner of that game will go on to play 6-seed Iowa State in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to tune into the game,

2023 March Madness: No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh

Date: Tuesday, March 14
Start time: 9:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
Live stream: March Madness Live app

The Bulldogs are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 and it’s their first time ever competing in the First Four. Pittsburgh hasn’t gone dancing since 2016 and hasn’t made it past the round of 64 since 2011.

Mississippi State is a 2-point favorite and the point total is set at 132.5, according to DraftKings SportsBook.

