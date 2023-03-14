 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does SEMO vs. Texas A&M-CC start in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for SEMO vs. Texas A&M-CC in the First Four of 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: Southland Conference Tournament Championship - Northwestern State vs Texas A&amp;M CC Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Tournament starts this week, but there’s a few games early in the week before the traditional first round starts on Thursday.

That’s right, the First Four play-in games happen on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. The opening matchup of the entire tournament is a battle for a 16-seed and a date with top-overall seed Alabama between Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-CC.

Here’s how to catch that game on Tuesday night.

2023 March Madness: No. 16 SEMO vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC

Date: Tuesday, March 14
Start time: 6:40 p.m. est
TV channel: truTV
Live stream: NCAA March Madness Live app

SEMO is making its first appearance in March Madness since 2000 after they took home the crown at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Texas A&M-CC made it to the First Four last season, but were unable to make it to the Round of 64.

Trevian Tennyson from the Islanders is a guy to watch, he’s shooting an absurd over 40% from beyond the arc this season. Phillip Russel will lead SEMO. He’s averaging close to 20 points per game.

The Islanders are a 4-point favorite and the point total is 153.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

