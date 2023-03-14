What TV channel is SEMO vs. Texas A&M-CC on in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament gets started with the First Four on Tuesday, with eight teams fighting for four spots in the Round of 64.

The first game of the entire tournament is Tuesday night when Southeast Missouri State takes on Texas A&M-CC for a right to play top overall seed Alabama in the round of 64.

Here’s all the info you need to know so you can tune into this First Four contest.

2023 March Madness: No. 16 SEMO vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Start time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: March Madness Live app

The Redbirds are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000 after winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Islanders made it to March last season, but couldn’t make it out of the First Four play-in game. Before that, their last appearance in the tourney was back in 2007.

The Islanders are a 4-point favorite in this matchup and the point total is set at 153.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.