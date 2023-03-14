Breaking down public betting splits for First Four NCAA Tournament matchups

The NCAA Tournament will get started with the First Four on Tuesday night in Dayton with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders taking on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in a matchup between a pair of No. 16 seeds. That will be followed by a battle between No. 11 seeds with the Pittsburgh Panthers and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Wednesday night will get started with No. 16 seeds Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Texas Southern Tigers with No. 11 seeds Arizona State Sun Devils and Nevada Wolf Pack to come after.

Here are the latest bet splits for the First Four of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. All odds and info are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tuesday, March 14

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Southeast Missouri State

Spread

A&M-Corpus Christi -4: 75% handle, 70% bets

Southeast Missouri State +4: 25% handle, 30% bets

Total

Over 155.5: 69% handle, 49% bets

Under 155.5: 31% handle, 51% bets

Moneyline

A&M-Corpus Christi -180: 69% handle, 77% bets

Southeast Missouri State +155: 31% handle, 23% bets

Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh

Spread

Mississippi State -2.5: 42% handle, 40% bets

Pittsburgh +2.5: 58% handle, 60% bets

Total

Over 132.5: 78% handle, 81% bets

Under 132.5: 22% handle, 19% bets

Moneyline

Mississippi State -140: 43% handle, 45% bets

Pittsburgh +120: 57% handle, 55% bets

Wednesday, March 15

Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Spread

Texas Southern -2: 58% handle, 64% bets

Fairleigh Dickinson +2: 42% handle, 36% bets

Total

Over 146.5: 11% handle, 43% bets

Under 146.5: 89% handle, 57% bets

Moneyline

Texas Southern -130: 62% handle, 67% bets

Fairleigh Dickinson +110: 38% handle, 33% bets

Arizona State vs. Nevada

Spread

Arizona State -2: 88% handle, 79% bets

Nevada +2: 12% handle, 21% bets

Total

Over 133.5: 52% handle, 83% bets

Under 133.5: 48% handle, 17% bets

Moneyline

Arizona State -130: 83% handle, 68% bets

Nevada +110: 17% handle, 32% bets