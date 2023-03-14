Breaking down public betting splits for First Four NCAA Tournament matchups

The NCAA Tournament will get started with the First Four on Tuesday night in Dayton with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders taking on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in a matchup between a pair of No. 16 seeds. That will be followed by a battle between No. 11 seeds with the Pittsburgh Panthers and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Wednesday night will get started with No. 16 seeds Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Texas Southern Tigers with No. 11 seeds Arizona State Sun Devils and Nevada Wolf Pack to come after.
Here are the latest bet splits for the First Four of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. All odds and info are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tuesday, March 14
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Southeast Missouri State
Spread
A&M-Corpus Christi -4: 75% handle, 70% bets
Southeast Missouri State +4: 25% handle, 30% bets
Total
Over 155.5: 69% handle, 49% bets
Under 155.5: 31% handle, 51% bets
Moneyline
A&M-Corpus Christi -180: 69% handle, 77% bets
Southeast Missouri State +155: 31% handle, 23% bets
Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh
Spread
Mississippi State -2.5: 42% handle, 40% bets
Pittsburgh +2.5: 58% handle, 60% bets
Total
Over 132.5: 78% handle, 81% bets
Under 132.5: 22% handle, 19% bets
Moneyline
Mississippi State -140: 43% handle, 45% bets
Pittsburgh +120: 57% handle, 55% bets
Wednesday, March 15
Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
Spread
Texas Southern -2: 58% handle, 64% bets
Fairleigh Dickinson +2: 42% handle, 36% bets
Total
Over 146.5: 11% handle, 43% bets
Under 146.5: 89% handle, 57% bets
Moneyline
Texas Southern -130: 62% handle, 67% bets
Fairleigh Dickinson +110: 38% handle, 33% bets
Arizona State vs. Nevada
Spread
Arizona State -2: 88% handle, 79% bets
Nevada +2: 12% handle, 21% bets
Total
Over 133.5: 52% handle, 83% bets
Under 133.5: 48% handle, 17% bets
Moneyline
Arizona State -130: 83% handle, 68% bets
Nevada +110: 17% handle, 32% bets