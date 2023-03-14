What is truTV? How to watch, live stream the NCAA tournament on truTV

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has officially arrived, which means it's time to multitask between your day-to-day responsibilities while catching some college basketball action. In order to keep up-to-date on the latter, you’ll need to know exactly when and where to watch all the action for March Madness.

Once again this year’s games will be televised across four major channels, but the oft-forgotten channel to tune into is truTV. The channel is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns Turner broadcasting. Turner has TNT and TBS to go along with CBS, and truTV gives us a fourth channel to round things out when that fourth game is in action each day.

In case you need a refresher, we have the breakdown of where to find it and which games to check out. To find it on DirecTV try Channel 246, and if you’re a DISH Network subscriber it’s on 242, or you can watch it online through your cable provider. The channel will air all four First Four matchups as well as eight games of the First Round.

Here’s a list of all the games that you can watch on truTV coming up this month.

First Four schedule: Tuesday, March 14

6:30 p.m. ET: No. 16 Southeast Missouri State (19-16) vs. No. 16 Texas A&M - Corpus Christi (23-10)

9:00 p.m. ET: No. 11 Pittsburgh (22-11) vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (21-12)

First Four schedule: Wednesday, March 15

6:30 p.m. ET: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (14-20)

9:00 p.m. ET: No. 11 Nevada (22-10) vs. No. 11 Arizona State (22-12)

First-round schedule: Thursday, March 16

12:40 p.m. ET: No. 13 Furman (27-7) vs. No. 4 Virginia (25-7)

3:10 p.m. ET: No. 12 Charleston (31-3) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (27-6)

7:35 p.m. ET: No. 10 Boise State (24-9) vs. No. 7 Northwestern (21-11)

10:05 p.m. ET: No. 15 UNC Asheville (27-7) vs. No. 2 UCLA (29-5)

First-round schedule: Friday, March 17

12:40 p.m. ET: No. 14 Kennesaw State (26-8) vs. No. 3 Xavier (25-9)

3:10 p.m. ET: TBD vs. No. 6 Iowa State (19-13)

7:35 p.m. ET: No. 14 Grand Canyon (24-11) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (28-5)

10:05 p.m. ET: TBD vs. No. 6 TCU (21-12)