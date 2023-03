NCAA women’s tournament 2023: Full list of odds for each first round matchup

The bracket for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament was revealed on Sunday and all roads now lead to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, for the Final Four.

Defending national champion South Carolina enters the big dance as the odds-on favorite to repeat and is looking to become the 10th team in history to accomplish a perfect season. They’re sizable favorites to cut down the nets in Dallas, with -200 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. UConn follows at +800 and Stanford is +900.

Game lines have opened at DraftKings Sportsbook and the Gamecocks also have the biggest point spread of the first round. They’re 43.5-point favorites against No. 16 Norfolk State. The next closest line as the No. 3 LSU Tigers sitting as a 28.5-point favorite against the No. 14 Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine.

Here's a look at all the first round odds.

First Four, Wednesday

No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Illinois: MSU -2

No. 16 Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 Southern: Sacred Heart -3.5

First Four, Thursday

No. 11 St. John’s vs. No. 11 Purdue: Purdue -2

No. 16 Monmouth vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech: TT -4.5

First Round, Friday

No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 South Florida: USF -4.5

No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 7 Arizona: Arizona -8.5

No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 7 Florida State: FSU -1.5

No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 South Carolina: SC -43.5

No. 15 Holy Cross vs. No. 2 Maryland: Maryland -23.5

No. 11 UNLV vs. No. 6 Michigan: Michigan -2

No. 14 Southern Utah vs. No. 3 Notre Dame: ND -21.5

No. 15 SE Louisiana vs. No. 2 Iowa: Iowa -29.5

No. 16 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech: VT -23.5

No. 14 Hawai’i vs. No. 3 LSU: LSU -28.5

No. 11 Mississippi State/Illinois vs. No. 6 Creighton: TBD

No. 16 Sacred Heart/Southern vs. No. 1 Stanford: TBD

No. 15 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 2 Utah: Utah -23.5

No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 USC: SDSU -6.5

No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Ole Miss: Gonzaga -1

No. 10 Princeton vs. No. 7 NC State: NC State -3.5

First Round, Saturday

No. 16 Monmouth/Tennessee Tech vs. No. 1 Indiana: TBD

No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Tennessee: UT -23.5

No. 14 James Madison vs. No. 3 Ohio State: OSU -16.5

No. 9 Miami (FL) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State: OSU 02

No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 5 Washington State: FGCU -3.5

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 UConn: UConn -27.5

No. 12 Toledo vs. No. 5 Iowa State: ISU -9

No. 11 St. John’s/Purdue vs. No. 6 North Carolina: TBD

No. 13 Cleveland State vs. No. 4 Villanova: Villanova -12.5

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Baylor: Alabama -1.5

No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Colorado: MTSU -3

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Louisville: Louisville -3

No. 12 Portland vs. No. 5 Oklahoma: OU -8

No. 14 Iona vs. No. 3 Duke: Duke -17.5

No. 13 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Texas: UT -20.5

No. 13 Sacramento State vs. No. 4 UCLA: UCLA -11.5