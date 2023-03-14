Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, March 14

With eight games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of strong player props for bettors to target. Here’s a look at our favorites from the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Raptors (-105)

Jokic has notched a triple-double in back-to-back games, and should be able to keep that momentum going against the Raptors tonight. Jamal Murray is questionable and if he doesn’t suit up, Jokic will take on a bigger role as a playmaker. The Nuggets center already has the MVP award locked up but he’ll likely take it upon himself to pull the team out of its current three-game losing streak.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Lakers (-140)

The Pelicans guard has gone over this line in three straight games. He’s shooting 33.3% against the Lakers this season, and has actually gone under this line in two of the three matchups between the teams this season. However, with Brandon Ingram possibly out, McCollum is currently trending in the right direction from deep. He should go over this mark again Tuesday.

Deandre Ayton over 10.5 rebounds vs. Bucks (-120)

The Suns big man went over this line by one board the last time these teams met. The Bucks could have some fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back, and Ayton might have a more favorable matchup on the interior if Antetokounmpo doesn’t play due to injury management. In the last eight games, Ayton has topped this line six times. He should have another solid outing on the glass this evening.