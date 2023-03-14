NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 14

There are eight games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which gives us plenty of choices when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets, $4,900

There’s a possibility Caldwell-Pope sees more touches as a playmaker with Jamal Murray listed as questionable, but he has value even if the Nuggets point guard does suit up. The Raptors rank 14th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards but they are 28th in opponent field goal percentage this season. If KCP heats up from behind the arc, he can deliver excellent returns. The minutes have been there, and the production has generally matched that extended playing time.

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards, $4,600

Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out, which likely puts Gafford into the starting lineup for the Wizards. The big man has topped 20 DKFP in two of the last four games and tends to do well when he gets extended playing time. The Pistons offer a favorable matchup as they are tanking, and Gafford is more likely to get playing time even in the event of a blowout.

Josh Richardson, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,700

Richardson would benefit the most if Brandon Ingram is once again ruled out for the Pelicans. The guard, who was acquired at the deadline in one of the quieter moves, went for 37.0 DKFP in his last contest. In the previous matchup with the Lakers, Richardson tallied 20.3 DKFP in 19 minutes of action. If he sees an uptick in usage with Ingram out, he’s likely to put together a strong fantasy showing.