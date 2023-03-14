Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Raptors on Tuesday

The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (46-22) will travel to take on the Toronto Raptors (32-36) for the second time this month as the Nuggets look to snap a three-game losing skid. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena.

The Nuggets could be without Jamal Murray (knee), who is listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s game due to injury management. Reggie Jackson is probable with an oblique injury.

Denver comes in as the underdog here with the Raptors being 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re both set at -110 on the moneyline though, while the point total is 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -1

It’s looking like it will be a tight game especially as neither team has been in good form over their last few games. The Nuggets have dropped their last three, with losses to the Bulls, Spurs, and Nets, with two of those played at home. Now they’re embarking on a five-game road trip that sees them take on the Raptors, Pistons, Knicks, Nets, and Wizards before heading home to battle the Bucks on March 25.

Toronto has also lost its last three games, logging losses to the Nuggets, Clippers, and Lakers on the road. These sides met on March 6 at Ball Arena when Denver got the edge with a 118-113 win as Murray led the team with 24 points. He was just one of five players who ended up with double digit points, while Toronto had six of their own hit that mark with Fred VanVleet leading the way with 21 points and 14 assist.

I’m backing the Raptors to cover, given they have a couple more days of rest than a Denver side that could potentially be without Murray for this matchup.

Over/Under: Over 226.5

Both sides have gone over the total in the majority of their last five outings, including that matchup on March 6 at Ball Arena where they finished over by 2.5 points. Even without Murray, expect guys like Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to step up and help push the score over the total.