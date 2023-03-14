Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (33-35) will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans (33-35) as both teams look to keep their play-in hopes alive and well. The Lakers are coming off a 112-108 loss to the Knicks while the Pels bounced back from a loss with a 127-110 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center.

Anthony Davis (foot) is listed as probable and should be on the floor for this matchup, while the Pelicans have Brandon Ingram (ankle) listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s action.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lakers as 1-point favorites in what’s sure to be a very tight game with major play-in implications. The Lakers are priced at -115 on the moneyline while the Pels are -105, with the point total set at 226.

Lakers vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -1

With the clock ticking quickly on the regular season, this game’s result will give a much-needed boost in the play-in race to whoever wins as they both will be fighting to not only keep their play-in spots, but hope for a top six seed as well. The Lakers have done well without LeBron James, who has been out with a knee injury since February 26.

The Pelicans haven’t had the same luxury, as they’ve been trending downward without Zion Williamson (hamstring), who’s been sidelined since early January as they hope to at least have him back before the playoffs start.

This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two sides as the Lakers have won two of the three played so far this season. It’ll be a close one, but I’m taking the Lakers to cover as they’ve shown a little more spark than the Pelicans as we head down the final stretch of the season.

Over/Under: Under 226

Both teams have finished under the total in four of their last five outings, and that includes a few totals that were set lower than tonight’s 226. Take the under.