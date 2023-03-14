Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Suns on Tuesday

The Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks (49-19) will finish off their three-game road swing with a visit to the Phoenix Suns (37-31) on Tuesday night. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET from Footprint Center as the Suns will look for a win to hold onto a top six spot in the West, as they currently sit in fourth.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially be sidelined for this contest as it’ll be the second night of a back-to-back and the Bucks won’t want to take any risks after he just came back from a hand injury that saw him miss three straight games. The Suns have a clean injury report on the day-to-day front. Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet are still out with long-term injuries.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bucks as 1.5-point favorites, priced at -130 on the moneyline while the Suns are at +110. The point total is set at 232.5.

Bucks vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -1.5

The Suns have lost their last two, dropping results to the Kings and the Warriors. It’s the second night of a back-to-back for them as well as they look to bounce back from a 123-112 loss to the Warriors at Chase Center. The Suns sit 1.5 games ahead of the Dubs, but if they keep trending in the same direction that lead won’t last very long. Durant has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for at least a few more weeks, putting the Suns in a dire situation as they fight to keep a top six seed.

The Bucks hosted the Suns just a couple weeks ago without Antetokounmpo in the lineup and were able to hold on for a 104-101 win over the visitors. Jrue Holiday led Milwaukee with 33 points while Brook Lopez had 22 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks.

Milwaukee will look to use Holiday as an answer to Devin Booker, while Brook Lopez will be matched up against Deandre Ayton low in the paint as they look to slow down the Suns and grab a win. Take the Bucks to cover on the road tonight.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

The Suns have gone over the total in four of their last five games while the Bucks have done it three times in that same stretch. Those totals included numbers much higher than the one set for tonight, so I’d expect this one to go over without much trouble.