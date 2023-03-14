Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Trail Blazers on Tuesday

The New York Knicks (40-30) continue their West coast road trip with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (31-37) Tuesday evening. The Knicks are coming off a win Sunday while the Blazers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is doubtful for this contest with a foot issue. The Trail Blazers have listed both Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant as questionable for this game.

The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 228. New York is -135 on the moneyline while Portland is +115.

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -2.5

If Lillard and Grant are out, this line will grow more in New York’s favor. The Knicks have been excellent on the road this season, posting a 23-12 ATS mark in all away games while going 7-2 ATS as a road favorite. The Blazers, on the other hand, are 4-5 ATS as a home underdog. For now, New York is more intact as a group and should be able to grab another key win on the road.

Over/Under: Under 228

The Knicks have gone under their totals in the last four games, while the Blazers have gone over in three of their last five. However, there’s a potentially a lot of firepower missing in this one if Brunson, Lillard and Grant are all out. Both teams have struggled defensively this season but the Knicks are actually in the top 10 in opponent points allowed. They’ll do enough to keep the Blazers in check, especially if Lillard is out.