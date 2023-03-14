When is the 2023 Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal bracket draw?

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League tournament wraps up the Round of 16 with two matches on Tuesday and two matches on Wednesday to finalize the quarterfinal field. On Friday, March 17, UEFA will hold the draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final match. The draw will take place at 7 a.m. ET inside the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will stream live at UEFA.com.

The first legs of the quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday/Wednesday April 11-12 and the second legs are scheduled a week later April 18-19. The semifinals are May 9-10 and 16-7. The final is Saturday, June 10.

The draw for the final match is to determine the “home” side. The match will be on a neutral field, but there are administrative technicalities impacted by the home vs. away team.

The list of teams who have clinched or can still clinch are as follows.

Teams in QF: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, AC Milan

Teams competing for QF berth: RB Leipzig/Manchester City, Inter Milan/FC Porto, Liverpool/Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt/Napoli

Manchester City head into the final round of Round of 16 matches as the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with +200 odds. They finished in a 1-1 tie with RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup. Man City are -300 to win on Tuesday in regulation.