NIT bracket: Final scores, winners for every game in 2023 National Invitation Tournament

The NIT is back, though with a slightly different destination than before in 2023.

With 32 teams that came up short of the NCAA Tournament participating, this year is the first time the Final Four of the oldest continuously-running college basketball tournament in America will hold their last three games not in Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will play host for the NIT semifinals and championship game. While the event moved to Texas due to Covid-19 in 2021, this will be the first time the event won’t finish in the World’s Most Famous Arena not due to a pandemic.

All teams who won their regular season conference championship but didn’t earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament via winning the conference tournament or earning an at-large bid are guaranteed a spot in the NIT. From there the selection committee takes the best teams that fell short of the NCAA’s to set its 32-team field. 16 of those teams are seeded, and all games are played on the campus of the better-seeded team until the semifinals.

2023 NIT results

Round 1

Top Left Bracket

No. 1 Oklahoma State* vs. Youngstown State: March 15, 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 4 Washington State vs. Eastern Washington: March 14, 11 p.m., ESPNU

No. 3 North Texas vs. Alcorn State: March 15, 8 p.m., ESPN+

No. 2 Sam Houston* vs. Santa Clara: March 15, 9 p.m., ESPN+

*Will be played on the road with Youngstown State/Santa Clara at home due to no home facility available for seeded teams

Bottom Left Bracket

No. 1 Oregon vs. UC Irvine: March 15, 11 p.m., ESPNU

No. 4 Florida vs. UCF: March 15, 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Bradley: Tuesday, March 14, 9:30 p.m. ESPN

No. 3 Liberty vs. Villanova: Tuesday, March 14, 9 p.m. ESPN2

Update: The NIT announced Wisconsin as a 3 and Liberty as a 2, but that was a transcription error, per Wisconsin. We’ve updated accordingly.

Top Right Bracket

No. 1 Rutgers vs. Hofstra: March 14, 7 p.m., ESPNU

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech: March 15, 9 p.m., ESPN2

No. 3 New Mexico vs. Utah Valley: March 15, 10 p.m., ESPN+

No. 2 Colorado vs. Seton Hall: Tuesday, March 14, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Bottom Right Bracket

No. 1 Clemson vs. Morehead State: March 15, 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 4 UAB vs. Southern Miss: March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. Yale: March 15, 9 p.m., ESPNU

No. 2 Michigan vs. Toledo: Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m., ESPN2