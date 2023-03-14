Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

Manchester City and RB Leipzig go into Tuesday’s Round of 16 second leg tied 1-1. A spot in the Champions League quarterfinal round is on the line for both clubs, who are coming into this match off of wins in domestic play.

Kevin De Bruyne should be back in for Man City after missing the first leg. Phil Foden is dealing with an injury but he’s expected to be available as well. There was apparently an illness going around the Leipzig camp recently but it hasn’t cost any key players a match yet.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. RB Leipzig

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -300

Draw: +450

RB Leipzig: +800

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -300

There’s not much value on Man City on the moneyline, and the spread odds aren’t much better (-1.5 at -115, -2.5 at +225). RB Leipzig +1.5 goals at -120 might offer better value if you want to take a spread pick. However, it’s hard to see Man City losing this match in regulation. They were dominant for much of the first match until Leipzig started implementing a heavy press in the midfield and playing more aggressively. City will be better prepared in this do-or-die encounter. Pep Guardiola’s side know they eventually have to win a Champions League title to be considered one of the top teams of this generation. They likely won’t falter against Leipzig Tuesday.