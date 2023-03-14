Who is Texas A&M-Corpus Christi playing in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

Now that the First Four matchup between South East Missouri State and Texas A&M- Corpus Christi has been decided, it's time to look ahead to the opponent that awaits them in the opening round: the top overall seed in South Region.

On deck for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is No. 1 seed Alabama (29-5), with tip-off set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 16. The Crimson Tide has seen their name tossed around as potential contenders to not only win the South Region but to potentially cut down the nets once the tournament is all said and done.

While Alabama’s seventh-ranked offense (82.2 PPG) has a tendency to go hot and cold from time to time, their defense has been the one the constant throughout the season. Their formidable play on the defensive end of the court is led by big man Charles Bediako, who leads the Crimson Tide with 1.8 blocks per game. Brandon Miller leads the team with 19.6 PPG on 45.1 percent shooting from the floor.