Pick on the spread for Southeast Missouri State-Texas A&M Corpus Christi on March 14

The First Four of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday with 16-seeds the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders play for the right to face Alabama in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (-3.5, 156)

The Redhawks are shorthanded inside, losing their top rebounder Kobe Clark, who was averaging 6.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, early in conference play and do not have a single player averaging more than five rebounds per game. Overall for the season, Southeast Missouri State is 273rd in the country in rebound rate while Texas A&M Corpus Christi is 83rd in this category.

The free throw line might be Southeast Missouri State’s biggest foe on Tuesday, as the Redhawks are 344th in the country in fouls per possessions while Texas A&M Corpus Christi is the best free throw shop team in the field at 80%.

Both teams play at a fast pace as SE Missouri State is third in the nation in total possessions per game while Texas A&M Corpus Christi is 57th, but Southeast Missouri State tends to get loose with the ball, averaging 13.1 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi is one of the best mid-major programs at creating live ball turnovers, ranking 28th in the country in steals forced per defensive play and Terrion Murdix 17th among qualifying Division I players in steals per game with 2.3 by himself.

The Islanders have a bit more experience on this stage, having played in last year’s First Four in Dayton, losing to Texas Southern while Southeast Missouri State is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.

With Texas A&M Corpus Christi owning the edge on the glass, generating more steals on defense, and being the top free throw shooting percentage team in the field, the Islanders will get a win in Dayton on Tuesday.

The Play: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -3 .5

