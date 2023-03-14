Jamal Murray, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 14

We’ve got eight games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 14
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Mark Williams (thumb) - OUT
Kelly Oubre Jr. (back) - probable
With Williams out, Kai Jones and Nick Richards are the primary bigs for Charlotte. We’ll see how much run Oubre Jr. actually gets for this tanking team.
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable
Reggie Jackson (oblique) - probable
Jackson would get more minutes if Murray is ruled out. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should also see some additional usage in that scenario.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
Davis should be in for LA in a massive game for the play-in picture.
Brandon Ingram (ankle) - questionable
If Ingram doesn’t play, Trey Murphy and CJ McCollum will see an uptick in shot opportunities.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs
Franz Wagner (ankle) - questionable
If Wagner is out, Paolo Banchero will be the focal point in this offense.
Keldon Johnson (ankle) - questionable
Tre Jones (illness) - OUT
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - questionable
Devin Vassell and Malaki Branham are good DFS filler plays. Depending on what happens with Johnson and Sochan, there could be more value from this game from a fantasy standpoint.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns
Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Bucks handle their star on the second night of a back-to-back set.
New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Jalen Brunson (foot) - doubtful
Immanuel Quickley will be the starting point guard for New York with Brunson set to sit out again.
Damian Lillard (calf) - questionable
Jerami Grant (quad) - questionable
If Lillard is out, Anfernee Simons will be the lead guard and Shaedon Sharpe will have an uptick in usage. Grant sitting would result in Jusuf Nurkic having more sway in the frontcourt and Nassir Little could get the start.