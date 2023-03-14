Jamal Murray, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 14

We’ve got eight games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 14

Mark Williams (thumb) - OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (back) - probable

With Williams out, Kai Jones and Nick Richards are the primary bigs for Charlotte. We’ll see how much run Oubre Jr. actually gets for this tanking team.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable

Reggie Jackson (oblique) - probable

Jackson would get more minutes if Murray is ruled out. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should also see some additional usage in that scenario.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

Davis should be in for LA in a massive game for the play-in picture.

Brandon Ingram (ankle) - questionable

If Ingram doesn’t play, Trey Murphy and CJ McCollum will see an uptick in shot opportunities.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Franz Wagner (ankle) - questionable

If Wagner is out, Paolo Banchero will be the focal point in this offense.

Keldon Johnson (ankle) - questionable

Tre Jones (illness) - OUT

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - questionable

Devin Vassell and Malaki Branham are good DFS filler plays. Depending on what happens with Johnson and Sochan, there could be more value from this game from a fantasy standpoint.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Bucks handle their star on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jalen Brunson (foot) - doubtful

Immanuel Quickley will be the starting point guard for New York with Brunson set to sit out again.

Damian Lillard (calf) - questionable

Jerami Grant (quad) - questionable

If Lillard is out, Anfernee Simons will be the lead guard and Shaedon Sharpe will have an uptick in usage. Grant sitting would result in Jusuf Nurkic having more sway in the frontcourt and Nassir Little could get the start.