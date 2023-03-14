2023 March Madness printable bracket for the women’s NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA women’s basketball tournament gets underway with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday, but you’ve still got even more time to get your brackets together all the bracket contests out there. You can get a printable version of the bracket with all the teams added in. Print it out and slot in all of your picks through the National Championship Game.

The women’s tournament opens with No. 11 Mississippi State and No. 11 Illinois facing off on Wednesday, followed by No. 16 Sacred Heart and No. 16 Southern. A day later, St. John’s and Purdue face off in the No. 11 matchup and Monmouth and Texas Tech face off in the No. 16 matchup. From there, the first round opens in earnest on Friday, March 17 with 16 first round games. The tournament wraps in Dallas with the Final Four on Friday, March 31 and the Nationals Championship Game on Sunday, April 2.

South Carolina is a massive favorite to win it all after finishing the regular season and conference tournament undefeated. They’re installed at -200 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook. UConn is the next closest with +800 odds.

As you’re sorting through your regions in making bracket predictions, the favorites are South Carolina at -2000 to win Greenville 1, Stanford at -120 in Seattle 4, Indiana at +115 in Greenville 2, and UConn at -150 in Seattle 3. Our friends at Swish Appeal have a full breakdown of the tournament to help you make your picks.

Click or tap here to open the March Madness women’s bracket as a .PDF