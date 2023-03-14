 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 14

We go over the schedule at the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 14.

By TeddyRicketson
Taijuan Walker #99 of Team Mexico pitches during the first inning of a spring training exhibition game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 09, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Pool play round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic is winding down. Pool A and Pool B have already wrapped up their games at this stage of the tournament, leaving Pool C and Pool D to take center stage. Despite being considered favorites to win the tournament, the Dominican Republic must pick up a crucial win to stay in the running for Pool D after Puerto Rico threw a combined “perfect game” on Sunday.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Tuesday, March 14

Nicaragua vs. Venezuela

Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: Venezuela -4000, Nicaragua +1500

Canada vs. Colombia

Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: Canada -140, Colombia +120

Israel vs. Dominican Republic

Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: Dominican Republic -2800, Israel +1300

Great Britain vs. Mexico

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD

More From DraftKings Nation