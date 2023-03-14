Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 14

The Pool play round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic is winding down. Pool A and Pool B have already wrapped up their games at this stage of the tournament, leaving Pool C and Pool D to take center stage. Despite being considered favorites to win the tournament, the Dominican Republic must pick up a crucial win to stay in the running for Pool D after Puerto Rico threw a combined “perfect game” on Sunday.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Tuesday, March 14
Nicaragua vs. Venezuela
Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: Venezuela -4000, Nicaragua +1500
Canada vs. Colombia
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: Canada -140, Colombia +120
Israel vs. Dominican Republic
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: Dominican Republic -2800, Israel +1300
Great Britain vs. Mexico
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD