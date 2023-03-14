Jeff Wilson Jr. to sign 2-year contract with Dolphins, per report

The Miami Dolphins are re-singing running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to a two-year deal, per Adam Schefter. The team brought Raheem Mostert back earlier in the day and now reunites the 2022 backfield. Even though he will share the backfield with Mostert, Wilson Jr. certainly has upside to help the Dolphins stay competitive in a tough AFC East.

2022 performance

Wilson Jr. spent the first half of the season in a crowded San Francisco 49ers backfield. He played in eight games for the Niners and had 92 carries for 468 yards with two touchdowns. Wilson was then traded at the deadline to Miami. He logged eight games with the Dolphins and had 92 carries for 468 yards and three scores on the ground. Wilson brought in 12 of his 24 targets for 94 yards and another score.

What it means for Miami Dolphins

Despite Wilson’s larger frame, his inclusion alongside Mostert does give Miami a semblance of a thunder-and-lightning backfield. Mostert is going to be a solid goal-line back, but he can also change the pace down the field. Wilson Jr. should get the bulk of the carries and targets in the passing game if the Dolphins use him properly.