Michael Thomas to sign one-year contract with Saints, per report

The New Orleans Saints are ready to get hurt again as they bring back veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas back on a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport. Thomas’ career has been largely derailed by injuries, as he has only logged 10 combined games over the last three seasons. New Saints quarterback Derek Carr reportedly played a large role in bringing Thomas back.

2022 performance

Thomas got out to a strong start in 2022. He had 16 receptions on 22 targets for 171 yards and three touchdowns. The injury bug reared its head yet again, and that was the only gameplay that Thomas was able to log last year. If he can stay healthy, he should be in line for a resurgent year, but that “if” gets bigger and bigger each season.

What it means for Saints

A healthy Thomas would be game changer for the New Orleans offense next year. There is doubt about the availability of running back Alvin Kamara and his off-the-field legal issues that should have a resolution this coming summer. Looking at the pass-catchers for Carr, he would have Thomas, Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson as his primary targets. We know what Thomas can do when he is out there, and Olave impressed during his rookie year. If Johnson can take another step forward, New Orleans should have an impressive offense in 2023.