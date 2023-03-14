Report: Raiders trade TE Darren Waller to Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants, per Tom Pelissero. The Raiders receive the Giants No. 3 pick (100 overall) for this year in return, per Adam Schefter. There had been rumors of Waller being on the trade block, but this is still a bit of a surprise. Waller, when healthy is easily in the Top 5 most productive offensive tight ends in the game.

The Giants need all the help they can get for Daniel Jones in the passing game and as long as Waller can stay on the field, he gives Jones a lot of help. The Raiders on the other hand lose a weapon and also have tight end Foster Moreau as a possible loss in free agency. They could end up prioritizing bringing him back.

Waller started six game and played in nine last season, gathering just 28 receptions for 388 yards for three touchdowns and his previous season wasn’t that much better. Waller has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons after coming off back-to-back season where he accumulated 197 receptions.