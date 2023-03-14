How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on March 14

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re one week removed from the special Roadblock episode and are on the fast track towards the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view from Los Angeles on April 1. Two matches have officially been announced for the event during Wrestlemania weekend and we’ll see if more gets added to the card tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

In the main event of Roadblock last week, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez survived a tough challenge from Meiko Satomura to retain her title. Following the match, an exhausted Perez collapsed in the ring and was stretchered out into an ambulance as the show went off the air. We’ll see how that angle develops on tonight’s show and if there are plans for her to defend the title at Stand and Deliver.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker was victorious last Tuesday, teaming up with the Creed Brothers to defeat Indus Sher in a six-man tag team match. Later in the show, Breakker came back out to call out Carmelo Hayes, officially finalizing a title match between the two stars at Stand and Deliver. Both talked about how they’ve been the faces of the brand since the “2.0” era began in September of 2021 and how they’ve both been waiting on the opportunity to finally collide. With 18 days to go until Stand and Deliver, we should hear from both competitors tonight.

Grayson Waller had Shawn Michaels on as a special guest of the ‘Grayson Waller Effect’ last week. The de-facto commissioner of NXT revealed that he picked a special opponent for Waller at Stand and Deliver and it turned out to be none other than former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, who stormed the ring and attacked Waller. If you recall back in December of 2021, Gargano delivered a heartfelt goodbye promo to the NXT audience before being brutally attacked by the up-and-coming star. Now with an opportunity to finally get his revenge in a few weeks, we’ll hear from the NXT legend tonight.

Two title matches are also set for tonight’s show. NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus will defend their belts against Pretty Deadly and North American Champion Wes Lee will issue another open challenge for his title. We’ll also get Apollo Crews finally going one-on-one with former protege Dabba-Kato.