Erling Haaland ties Champions League record with five goals vs. RB Leipzig [VIDEO]

Manchester City star Erling Haaland needed a big game in second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 match against RB Leipzig, especially with the sides tied 1-1 on aggregate. He went on to do just that, scoring five goals to tie a Champions League record and power Man City into the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at Haaland’s goals.

TWO GOALS INSIDE TWO MINUTES. ERLING HAALAND WITH HIS 30TH #UCL GOAL. pic.twitter.com/rg7EMukU9j — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 14, 2023

It looked like Man City were in for another tough match before Haaland broke through twice. He did get one goal off a penalty but it was an important moment to put City up 2-0 against a side which struggled to score for much of the first leg.

This was a relatively easy header off a great ball in, but Haaland does a good job to place it past the goalkeeper in the far corner.

THIRTY EIGHT GOALS IN ALL COMPETITIONS FOR ERLING HAALAND. pic.twitter.com/ub4mctLBGW — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 14, 2023

Haaland has a great height advantage and in this instance, he also shows off his tremendous leaping ability to get over a defender and slot the ball past the goalkeeper again. Last but certainly not least, here’s the goal to tie the record.

ERLING HAALAND TIES THE RECORD FOR MOST GOALS IN A #UCL MATCH. 5 AND COUNTING... pic.twitter.com/lBkpu8COwB — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 14, 2023

Haaland eventually did get substituted with the result in hand, which didn’t give him the opportunity to go for the last goal. He remains tied with greats like Lionel Messi, Gerd Muller and Luiz Adriano. Haaland became the 13th player in history to score five goals in a Champions League match.