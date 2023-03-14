 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Erling Haaland ties Champions League record with five goals vs. RB Leipzig [VIDEO]

Here’s a look at all of Haaland’s goals in one of the greatest clutch performances in UCL history.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League
Erling Haaland of Manchester City is substituted by Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City star Erling Haaland needed a big game in second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 match against RB Leipzig, especially with the sides tied 1-1 on aggregate. He went on to do just that, scoring five goals to tie a Champions League record and power Man City into the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at Haaland’s goals.

It looked like Man City were in for another tough match before Haaland broke through twice. He did get one goal off a penalty but it was an important moment to put City up 2-0 against a side which struggled to score for much of the first leg.

This was a relatively easy header off a great ball in, but Haaland does a good job to place it past the goalkeeper in the far corner.

Haaland has a great height advantage and in this instance, he also shows off his tremendous leaping ability to get over a defender and slot the ball past the goalkeeper again. Last but certainly not least, here’s the goal to tie the record.

Haaland eventually did get substituted with the result in hand, which didn’t give him the opportunity to go for the last goal. He remains tied with greats like Lionel Messi, Gerd Muller and Luiz Adriano. Haaland became the 13th player in history to score five goals in a Champions League match.

