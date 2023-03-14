Who is Michigan playing in the second round of the 2023 NIT, where will the game take place?

The 2023 National Invitation Tournament kicked off on Tuesday, March 14, and the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines are headed to the second round. Michigan hosted Toledo in Ann Arbor and beat them 90-80 on Tuesday evening. Kobe Bufkin led the Wolverines with 23 points and Joey Baker added 21.

2023 NIT bracket

Who is Michigan playing in second round

The Wolverines will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 2 seed Vanderbilt and Yale. If Vanderbilt wins, Michigan will travel to Nashville for the second-round game. If Yale beats Vanderbilt, Michigan would host Yale in Ann Arbor.

Michigan has played Vanderbilt seven times in their history, dating back to the first matchup in December 1960. Vanderbilt won the first matchup, Michigan won the next five, and Vanderbilt won the most recent in December 2003. The two teams have never met in the postseason.

Michigan has played Yale three times in their history and won all three games. They played in January 1957, December 1962, and December 1973. So, this will also be the first postseason contest between the two teams.