Who is Hofstra playing in the second round of the 2023 NIT, where will the game take place?

The 2023 National Invitation Tournament is officially off and running and we have our first upset of the tournament. The unranked Hofstra Pride went into Jersey Mike’s Arena in New Jersey to knock off the No. 1 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

2023 NIT bracket

Who is Hofstra playing in second round

The Pride Scarlet Knights will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 seed Cincinnati and Virginia Tech. If Cincinnati wins, Hofstra will travel to face the Bearcats. If Virginia Tech win, it’s unclear if Hofstra will travel. They likely will, but the NIT only seeded the top 16 teams. It seems likely Hofstra would travel, but it’s not clear.

Hofstra has never played Cincinnati and has faced Virginia Tech once. The Hokies beat the Pride 84-59 in December 2007. This season Hofstra went 25-9 and tied the Charleston Cougars atop the Colonial Athletic Association. They went 16-2 in conference play, but lost to UNC Wilmington in the semifinals of the CAA tournament.