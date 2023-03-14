 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is Hofstra playing in the second round of the 2023 NIT, where will the game take place?

Hofstra beat Rutgers to advance to the second round of the 2023 NIT. We break down their next opponent and where the game will take place.

By David Fucillo
Jaquan Carlos #11 of the Hofstra Pride attempts a as Clifford Omoruyi #11 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defends during the first half of game in the first round NIT tournament at Jersey Mike’s Arena on March 14, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The 2023 National Invitation Tournament is officially off and running and we have our first upset of the tournament. The unranked Hofstra Pride went into Jersey Mike’s Arena in New Jersey to knock off the No. 1 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

2023 NIT bracket

Who is Hofstra playing in second round

The Pride Scarlet Knights will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 seed Cincinnati and Virginia Tech. If Cincinnati wins, Hofstra will travel to face the Bearcats. If Virginia Tech win, it’s unclear if Hofstra will travel. They likely will, but the NIT only seeded the top 16 teams. It seems likely Hofstra would travel, but it’s not clear.

Hofstra has never played Cincinnati and has faced Virginia Tech once. The Hokies beat the Pride 84-59 in December 2007. This season Hofstra went 25-9 and tied the Charleston Cougars atop the Colonial Athletic Association. They went 16-2 in conference play, but lost to UNC Wilmington in the semifinals of the CAA tournament.

