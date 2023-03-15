Baker Mayfield to sign with Buccaneers, per report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a deal to bring in quarterback Baker Mayfield, per Tom Pelissero. The team should look to add a QB in the draft, but Mayfield may be the starter going into the season.

2022 performance

After being dealt to the Carolina Panthers for a fifth round pick last summer, Mayfield didn’t impress in Carolina. In seven games with the Panthers, he had 1,313 passing yards, six touchdowns and six picks, to go with one rushing score. His stat line there included a brutal six fumbles too.

Released by the Panthers, at his request, he landed with the Rams and enjoyed a brief resurgence that made him an intriguing name to watch in the offseason. With Los Angeles, Mayfield, filling in for an injured Matthew Stafford, he had 850 passing yards with four touchdowns and just two interceptions in five contests. In his first game with the team, he helped the Rams snap a six-game skid, helping guide them to a 2-3 record over their last five games.

Fantasy implications for Buccaneers

Mayfield has shown ability at times, but only in the best of circumstances. His play on a poor Panthers team was not good, showing his lack of ability to help a floundering team. The Buccaneers are a floundering team right now. We can downgrade Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as long as Mayfield looks like he’ll be the starter.