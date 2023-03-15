JuJu Smith-Schuster to sign 3-year, $33 million contract with Patriots, per report

The New England Patriots are signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a 3-year $33 million deal, per Ian Rapoport. Smith-Schuster spent last season playing for the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal. He now will bolster a New England receiving corps and try and help Mac Jones take a step forward.

2022 performance

Smith-Schuster played in 16 games for Kansas City. He had 78 receptions on 101 targets for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Smith-Schuster is known for betting on himself and thinks he can be a team's No. 1 wide receiver. He will get that chance in New England.

Fantasy implications for Chiefs

The Chiefs are going to be fine. Patrick Mahomes will still at least have Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore when it comes to wide receivers. MVS and Toney likely will have fantasy value but toward the middle rounds of drafts. The pass-catcher to have for Kansas City is still going to be tight end Travis Kelce.

Fantasy implications for Patriots

How much do you trust Jones as a quarterback? Smith-Schuster should be the most targeted pass-catcher for New England, but that doesn’t automatically translate to fantasy success. We saw a big step back in his production when he was the No. 1 guy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith-Schuster will likely have value as the No. 1 wide receiver in an offense, but he is going to be a mid to later-round draft pick for me if I want to draft him in fantasy football.