F1 schedule: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

F1 returns to action this weekend with a second race in the Middle East. Two weeks removed from the Bahrain Grand Prix, the circuit will race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed a dominant victory in Bahrain and opened as a rather sizable favorite to win his second straight race to start the season. His favored status has only grown in the ten days since odds opened at DraftKings Sportsbook. He opened at -140 and is now -225. Charles Leclerc opened at +450 and Sergio Pérez opened at +600, but Leclerc has slipped behind Pérez and is now +800 to win the race.

This marks the third year of this race. Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural race in 2021. Verstappen claimed victory a year ago.

Race week festivities kick off on Friday and will air across the ESPN network of channels. Everything will be taking place in the evening in Jeddah, which means nothing will air earlier than 9:30 a.m. ET in the United States. We’ll get one of the Friday practices, Saturday’s qualifying, and Sunday’s race each getting started at 1 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have a TV, everything will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, March 17

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

1-2 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Saturday, March 18

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

1-2 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, March 19

1 p.m. — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN