How to watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern in First Four via live stream

In a First Four clash of 16-seeded hopefuls, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-15) will take on the Texas Southern Tigers (14-20). As the East Region’s branch of the First Four, Fairleigh Dickinson-Texas Southern will take place at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday evening.

2023 March Madness: First Four

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Start time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Live stream: TruTV app/website

Airing live on TruTV channel as well as their app/website, Texas Southern enters this matchup as a streaking-team. Despite holding a less-than-impressive overall record, the Tigers have rallied around their defense as of late, not allowing more than 62 points through the SWAC Tournament.

Fairleigh Dickinson fell short in the Northeast Conference championship game, but since Merrimack College is still completely the transition into DI basketball, the FDU Knights get the Big Dance-nod. Still, you can imagine they’ll be eager to play someone not named St. Francis (NY)/Saint Francis (PA), as that has accounted for four of their past five games.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Southern is favored by two points versus Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday evening. The combined total is 145.5.