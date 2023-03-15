How to watch Nevada vs. Arizona State in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament via live stream

With the March Madness action set to begin on Tuesday evening, Nevada-Arizona State (West Region) on Wednesday night will serve as the last of our First Matchups. Set for March 15 at 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV will carry the broadcast.

After finishing 4th place in a Mountain West Conference that received four bids to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the 11-seed Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10) will face the 11-seed Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12, 5th place—Pac-12) in the West region’s First Four matchup. Taking place Wednesday (Mar. 15) night at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, the Sun Devils (-2) enter the game as short-favorites against UNR at DraftKings Sportsbook. Nevada-Arizona State will be broadcasted on truTV as well as the truTV app & website.