 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Nevada vs. Arizona State in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament via live stream

We go over live streaming options for Nevada vs. Arizona State in the First Four of 2023 March Madness.

By Gabriel Santiago
Arizona State v Arizona
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 10: Jamiya Neal #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils gestures after hitting a 3-pointer against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half of a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With the March Madness action set to begin on Tuesday evening, Nevada-Arizona State (West Region) on Wednesday night will serve as the last of our First Matchups. Set for March 15 at 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV will carry the broadcast.

2023 March Madness: No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State

Date: Wednesday March 15
Start time: 9:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
Live stream: truTV app/site

After finishing 4th place in a Mountain West Conference that received four bids to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the 11-seed Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10) will face the 11-seed Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12, 5th place—Pac-12) in the West region’s First Four matchup. Taking place Wednesday (Mar. 15) night at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, the Sun Devils (-2) enter the game as short-favorites against UNR at DraftKings Sportsbook. Nevada-Arizona State will be broadcasted on truTV as well as the truTV app & website.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 162 stories

More From DraftKings Nation