Who is announcing Nevada vs. Arizona State in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

In the last of our First Four matchups, 11-seeds Nevada (22-10) and Arizona State (22-12) will battle it out at Dayton, Ohio’s UD Arena on Wednesday night (March 15) at 9:10 p.m. ET. With truTV carrying the broadcast rights, let’s have a look at our announcing team.

2023 March Madness announcers

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State

For Wednesday night’s matchup between the Wolf Pack and Sun Devils, Tom McCarthy will hold the play-by-play duties; He is also currently the television play-by-play announcer for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Providing color will be analysts Jon Rothstein (College Hoops Today) and Avery Johnson (16-year NBA veteran and former head coach of the Dallas Mavericks). The broadcast will be carried by truTV and will also be available on the truTV app/website.

Nevada-Arizona State presents an interesting clash of teams that play in highly competitive conferences. Although these two sides may be trending in opposites directions as of late, Nevada finished 4th in a crowded Mountain West, while the Sun Devils endured powerhouse programs like UCLA, Arizona and USC in the Pac-12.

With ASU coming on strong in their conference tournament last week, the Sun Devils are showing as 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook over the Wolf Pack. The point total has been set 133.5, with the over juiced to -115 a couple moons before gameday.