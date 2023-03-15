 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is announcing Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over the broadcast team for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern in the First Four of 2023 March Madness.

By Gabriel Santiago
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 SWAC Tournament
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 11: Texas Southern Tigers forward Davon Barnes (2) grabs a rebound during the SWAC Basketball Championship game between the Texas Southern Tigers and the Grambling State Tigers on March 11, 2023 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Wednesday evening, 16-seed Texas Southern (14-20) will battle 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) in the East Region’s First Four matchup. With tipoff scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET on truTV, let’s have a look at the respective broadcast team.

2023 March Madness: First Four

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern announcers

For FDU-TXSO, Tom McCarthy will hold the play-by-play duties via truTV; He is also currently the television play-by-play announcer for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Providing color will be analysts Jon Rothstein (College Hoops Today) and Avery Johnson (16-year NBA veteran and former head coach of the Dallas Mavericks). The broadcast will be carried by truTV and will also be available on the truTV app/website.

Fairleigh Dickinson came into the year with hoops of making the Big Dance, and despite squandering the Northeast Conference title game, the Knights will still punch a ticket due to Merrimack’s transitional ineligibility. Texas Southern, on the other hand, did not have an impressive year until the calendar turned to March. At the moment, the Tigers are on a three-game winning streak, which is tied for their longest this season.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Southern is a 2-point favorite against FDU. On the moneyline, the Knights show a shortdog price of +110 a couple days before the game, while Texas Southern is -130 to win straight up. The combined total is 146.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 160 stories

More From DraftKings Nation