What time does Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern start in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

In a First Four clash, 16-seeds Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) and Texas Southern (14-20) will put their respective seasons on the line to see which side will keep on dancing. Live from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, the game is scheduled for Wednesday (Mar. 15) evening, and will be nationally televised on truTV.

2023 March Madness: First Four

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Date: Wednesday March 15

Start time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: truTV app/website

Fairleigh Dickinson enters the First Four after losing in the Northeast Conference championship game, but receives a bid due to champion-Merrimack’s ineligibility. Still, the Knights are anchored by a dynamic offense, and should look for success on the floor’s perimeter.

Texas Southern arrives at the opening stage of the Big Dance after tearing through the Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament, edging out Grambling in the title game. They are under .500 overall on the year, but perhaps the Tigers are peaking at the right time.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Southern shows as narrow 2-point favorites against the Knights. With the combined total set at 146, the moneylines in this contest are priced at TXSO -130/FDU +110.