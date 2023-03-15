 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time does Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern start in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern in the First Four of 2023 March Madness.

By Gabriel Santiago
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (66) Vs. Merrimack Warriors (67) At Hammel Court
North Andover, MA - March 7: Fairleigh Dickinson F Ansley Almonor, center, watches as a ball goes out of bounds. FDU lost to Merrimack in the Northeast Conference Tournament finals, 67-66.
Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In a First Four clash, 16-seeds Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) and Texas Southern (14-20) will put their respective seasons on the line to see which side will keep on dancing. Live from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, the game is scheduled for Wednesday (Mar. 15) evening, and will be nationally televised on truTV.

2023 March Madness: First Four

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Date: Wednesday March 15
Start time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
Live stream: truTV app/website

Fairleigh Dickinson enters the First Four after losing in the Northeast Conference championship game, but receives a bid due to champion-Merrimack’s ineligibility. Still, the Knights are anchored by a dynamic offense, and should look for success on the floor’s perimeter.

Texas Southern arrives at the opening stage of the Big Dance after tearing through the Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament, edging out Grambling in the title game. They are under .500 overall on the year, but perhaps the Tigers are peaking at the right time.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Southern shows as narrow 2-point favorites against the Knights. With the combined total set at 146, the moneylines in this contest are priced at TXSO -130/FDU +110.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 160 stories

More From DraftKings Nation