What time does Nevada vs. Arizona State start in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Nevada vs. Arizona State in the First Four of 2023 March Madness.

By Gabriel Santiago
Fresno State v Nevada
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Nevada mascot Alphie performs during the team’s game against the Fresno State Bulldogs during second half of a semifinal game in the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada won 83-72.
Serving as the West Region’s First Four entry game, 11-seed Nevada (22-10) will take on 11-seed Arizona State (22-12) on Wednesday (March 15) at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. But what time can you expect UNR-ASU to tip off?

2023 March Madness

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State start time

Date: Wednesday March 15
Start time: 9:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: tru TV
Live stream: truTV app/website

Representing the Pac-12, Arizona State enters the First Four after gutsy play down the regular season stretch continued into their conference tournament (upsetting USC in the Pac-12 Quarterfinals). On the other hand, Nevada comes from a conference (Mountain West) that is also fiercely competitive on the hardwood; The Wolf Pack did well in 2022-23 to cross back over the 20-win threshold, but their play as of late (losing to San Jose State, rival-UNLV and Wyoming consecutively) has most shops respecting the Sun Devils slightly more than Nevada-Reno.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Arizona State is currently 2-point favorites while the combined total has been set at 133.5 (-115/-105). On the moneyline, Nevada is paying back just above even-money (+105), while ASU is priced at -125 to win outright.

