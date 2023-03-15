What time does Nevada vs. Arizona State start in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

Serving as the West Region’s First Four entry game, 11-seed Nevada (22-10) will take on 11-seed Arizona State (22-12) on Wednesday (March 15) at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. But what time can you expect UNR-ASU to tip off?

2023 March Madness

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State start time

Date: Wednesday March 15

Start time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: tru TV

Live stream: truTV app/website

Representing the Pac-12, Arizona State enters the First Four after gutsy play down the regular season stretch continued into their conference tournament (upsetting USC in the Pac-12 Quarterfinals). On the other hand, Nevada comes from a conference (Mountain West) that is also fiercely competitive on the hardwood; The Wolf Pack did well in 2022-23 to cross back over the 20-win threshold, but their play as of late (losing to San Jose State, rival-UNLV and Wyoming consecutively) has most shops respecting the Sun Devils slightly more than Nevada-Reno.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Arizona State is currently 2-point favorites while the combined total has been set at 133.5 (-115/-105). On the moneyline, Nevada is paying back just above even-money (+105), while ASU is priced at -125 to win outright.