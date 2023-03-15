What TV channel is Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern on in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

In the third matchup of the 2023 First Four slate, the East Region features 16-seeds Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern squaring off for the right to continue dancing. With tipoff scheduled for Wednesday (Mar. 15) at 6:40 p.m. ET from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, the game will be nationally televised.

2023 March Madness: First Four

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Start time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: truTV app/website

As respective SWAC Champions, the Texas Southern Tigers (14-20) enter the First Four after a tumultuous season. After losing 14 of their first 18 games this year, the Tigers have rallied to make the NCAA Tournament after narrowly defeating Grambling in their conference tourney.

Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) is also at the First Four in somewhat of unexpected fashion. After a solid year, the Knights dropped the Northeast Conference championship game to Merrimack. However, since Merrimack is still transitioning to DI basketball, the nod goes to FDU as runner-up.

A couple days before the game, Texas Southern is favored by two points at DraftKings Sportsbook. On the moneyline, Fairleigh Dickinson is showing a short-dog price of +110, with TXSO yielding a payout of -130 to win straight up. The total is set at 146.