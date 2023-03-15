 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What TV channel is Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern on in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the TV channel and basic info for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern in 2023 March Madness.

By Gabriel Santiago
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 SWAC Tournament
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 11: Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones celebrates winning the SWAC Basketball Championship game between the Texas Southern Tigers and the Grambling State Tigers on March 11, 2023 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the third matchup of the 2023 First Four slate, the East Region features 16-seeds Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern squaring off for the right to continue dancing. With tipoff scheduled for Wednesday (Mar. 15) at 6:40 p.m. ET from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, the game will be nationally televised.

2023 March Madness: First Four

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Date: Wednesday, March 15
Start time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
Live stream: truTV app/website

As respective SWAC Champions, the Texas Southern Tigers (14-20) enter the First Four after a tumultuous season. After losing 14 of their first 18 games this year, the Tigers have rallied to make the NCAA Tournament after narrowly defeating Grambling in their conference tourney.

Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) is also at the First Four in somewhat of unexpected fashion. After a solid year, the Knights dropped the Northeast Conference championship game to Merrimack. However, since Merrimack is still transitioning to DI basketball, the nod goes to FDU as runner-up.

A couple days before the game, Texas Southern is favored by two points at DraftKings Sportsbook. On the moneyline, Fairleigh Dickinson is showing a short-dog price of +110, with TXSO yielding a payout of -130 to win straight up. The total is set at 146.

