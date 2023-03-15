 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What TV channel is Nevada vs. Arizona State on in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over the TV channel and basic info for Nevada vs. Arizona State in 2023 March Madness.

By Gabriel Santiago
Arizona State v Buffalo
TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 22: Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils yells to his team during the first half of the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Buffalo Bulls at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Rounding out our 2023 First Four matchups, the West Region will feature a clash of 11-seeds: the Nevada Wolf Pack (Mountain West/22-10 overall) and Arizona State Sun Devils (Pac-12/22-12 overall). Scheduled for March 13 at 9:10 p.m. ET, Nevada-Arizona State will be nationally televised.

2023 March Madness TV info

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State

Date: Wednesday March 15
Start time: 9:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
Live stream: truTV app/website

Airing live on the truTV channel as well as their app and website, UNR-ASU will serve as Wednesday’s nightcap (9:10 p.m. ET tipoff). The Sun Devils enter the First Four after being eliminated from the Pac-12 Conference Tournament at the ends of hated rival-Arizona in the Semis. Prior to that, the Devils managed to upset Southern California in the quarterfinals.

Nevada has also had a respectable season in 2022-23, but the Wolf Pack is currently riding a three-game losing streak. They did well enough this year to finish fourth in a crowded Mountain West Conference, but they’ll need to improve their play in crunch time if they want to make this 2023-trip to the Big Dance a memorable one.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Arizona State (-2) is a slight favorite against Nevada, while the combined point-total has been set at 133.5 (-115/-105). On the moneyline, the Wolf Pack are a short-dog (+105); This contest should be neck-and-neck.

