What TV channel is Nevada vs. Arizona State on in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

Rounding out our 2023 First Four matchups, the West Region will feature a clash of 11-seeds: the Nevada Wolf Pack (Mountain West/22-10 overall) and Arizona State Sun Devils (Pac-12/22-12 overall). Scheduled for March 13 at 9:10 p.m. ET, Nevada-Arizona State will be nationally televised.

2023 March Madness TV info

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State

Date: Wednesday March 15

Start time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: truTV app/website

Airing live on the truTV channel as well as their app and website, UNR-ASU will serve as Wednesday’s nightcap (9:10 p.m. ET tipoff). The Sun Devils enter the First Four after being eliminated from the Pac-12 Conference Tournament at the ends of hated rival-Arizona in the Semis. Prior to that, the Devils managed to upset Southern California in the quarterfinals.

Nevada has also had a respectable season in 2022-23, but the Wolf Pack is currently riding a three-game losing streak. They did well enough this year to finish fourth in a crowded Mountain West Conference, but they’ll need to improve their play in crunch time if they want to make this 2023-trip to the Big Dance a memorable one.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Arizona State (-2) is a slight favorite against Nevada, while the combined point-total has been set at 133.5 (-115/-105). On the moneyline, the Wolf Pack are a short-dog (+105); This contest should be neck-and-neck.