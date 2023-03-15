List of every announcer for 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway with the First Four on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15, but the main course gets going on Thursday, March 16. Thursday and Friday bring 16 games per day in the always wild first round.

The basketball is the highlight of the tournament, but most people who watch March Madness every year also enjoy the excitement of the announcers. With so much basketball taking place at the same time, we get eight sets of announcers. If you’re not a fan of a particular set of announcers, games will be available on three other channels to find your favorite announcers.

The NCAA and CBS Sports announced the announcing teams that will call games across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. Every team has at least three people, with a play-by-play person, a color commentator, and a courtside reporter. Three of the teams feature a second color commentator. That can be hit or miss given how many people are trying to get in a word.

The No. 1 team features Jim Nantz on play-by-play, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill providing analysis, and Tracy Wolfson serving as the courtside reporter. We’ll see eight different announcer teams calling games the first week of the tournament, and then four of those eight for the second weekend.

The First Four will feature mostly a separate announcer crew for all four games in Dayton, Ohio. Tom McCarthy will handle play-by-play, Avery Johnson will provide color commentary, and Jon Rothstein will serve as the courtside reporter. This is the only time McCarthy and Rothstein will be doing in-game work during the tournament. Johnson will have first and second round analyst duties with the team of Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, and Andy Katz.

The full list of announcers is listed below, with the four crews also working the second weekend listed with an asterisk (*).

2023 NCAA Tournament announcers