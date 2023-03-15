Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

Real Madrid and Liverpool will wrap their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League on Wednesday. Madrid lead 5-2 on aggregate after a rout at Anfield on February 21. With no away goals rule, Liverpool will need to win at Santiago Bernabeu by three goals to send it to extra time, or at least four goals to advance to the quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be seen on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Madrid v. Liverpool

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: +125

Draw: +290

Liverpool: +195

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid +125

Madrid have Liverpool’s number for over a decade, as Liverpool haven’t logged a Champions League win over their Spanish counterparts since the 2008-09 edition. In the seven matches since that tournament, Liverpool have only scored four times, including the two they knocked in a few weeks ago in the first leg.

Liverpool thought they were in a great position in the first leg, getting out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah in the 4th and 14th minutes. However, that’s where their luck would run out as Real Madrid answered back with five straight, as both Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema knocked in a brace while Eder Militao got one in to complete the 5-2 rout.

Santiago Bernabeu is an incredibly tough place for any team to play, and Liverpool will have to put on an unprecedented performance against Madrid if they want a shot at advancing. I don’t see it happening as Real Madrid have outclassed the Reds time and time again. Take the home side to get the win and move on to the quarterfinals as they search for a second straight UCL title.