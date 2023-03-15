Who is Arizona State playing in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

With Wednesday’s First Four blowout in the books after the Arizona State Sun Devils destroyed the Nevada Wolfpack 98-73 here’s a look at their opponent Friday’s first round of the NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Arizona State playing in first round?

The first round opponent will be the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 9-9 Big 12) with the Friday night contest set for a 10:05 p.m. tip time, which is likely to be the final game of the first round. TCU finished in a tie for fifth place in the Big 12 regular season standings and was bounced by the Texas Longhorns in the conference tournament semifinal round.

The Horned Frogs are led by Mike Miles Jr., who is putting up 17.3 points per game this season with Damion Baugh and Emanuel Miller both scoring more than 12 points on average. This will be TCU’s fourth game without big man Eddie Lampkin Jr., who left the team due to personal reasons and is already in the transfer portal.

The Horned Frogs lost two of their last three games heading into the NCAA Tournament, and they’re rated 27th overall in KenPom. The strength comes on the defensive end where TCU is 20th in adjusted efficiency, while the offense is 53rd nationally.